Pop up Vaccinations for racialized Hamiltonians

Hamilton Public Health Services is once again opening pop-up vaccination clinics prioritizing Black and other racialized populations/people of colour beginning with serving those ages 18+ and live in postal codes L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N and L9K.

Black and other racialized populations/people of colour include but are not limited to individuals from the following communities/populations: Black, Latin American, Middle Eastern, South Asian, Southeast Asian, East Asian and Multi-racial.

While COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, Public Health Services will continue to prioritize those most at-risk to make the biggest possible impact. From social and demographic data collected by Hamilton Public Health Services, nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in Hamilton (47%) self-identify as a member of a racialized community, but racialized people make up less than a quarter (19%) of Hamilton’s total population.

In a news release. Public Health referred to some negative social media comment seen after last week’s special clinics for persons of colour were announced.

“While Hamilton Public Health Services was encouraged by the uptake in vaccine appointments at Restoration House and First Ontario for Black and other racialized/people of colour, we were also saddened by the large volume of disturbing and hateful comments posted on social media in response to the announcement last week. The City of Hamilton condemns racism in all forms, including comments expressed recently by third parties on City social media channels. We condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms and have taken steps to turn off social comments related to clinics for Black and racialized populations/people of colour to ensure members of racialized communities can receive important local vaccination and public information free from hate.”

Please note, the vaccination teams will be at these locations on the following dates and will return for scheduled second dose appointments.

Booking an appointment

Black and other racialized populations/people of colour, who are ages 18+ and live in the eligible postal codes L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N, and L9K can book an appointment for a first dose of the vaccine by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted. Proof of address must be shown when arriving for an appointment if eligibility is due to a hot spot address. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy.

Public health expects that these clinics will fill quickly and will continue to provide more targeted clinics for Black and other racialized people/people of colour.

• Black and other racialized populations/people of colour, who are ages 18+ live in eligible postal codes L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N, L9K can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 for an appointment at other clinic locations depending on availability of vaccine.

• If you are not able to secure an appointment and are 40 or over, you can be vaccinated a pharmacy. Please visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a location.