Iconic Hamilton Recreation Facilities to get upgrades
Three of Hamilton’s historic lower-city recreation facilities are in line for upgrades with the release of cash from Ottawa and Quern’s Park
The Government of Canada is investing $3,379,614 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $2,816,024. The City of Hamilton is contributing $2,235,479 to their projects, and the Eva Rothwell Centre is providing $17,789 in funding towards their gymnasium renovation project. Making the announcement were local politicians, Filomena Tassi, Bob Bratina, Fred Eisenberger and Donna Skelly.
The City of Hamilton will undertake three projects to improve six recreational facilities. The Central Memorial Recreation Centre will replace its elevator, improving accessibility and the quality of service for its patrons. The Hamilton Amateur Athletic Association Park redevelopment project will create barrier-free accessible pathways throughout the park, improve drainage and upgrade the lighting to LED. The third project will see the repair and replacement of roofs at the Mohawk Ice Centre, Benneto Community Centre, Dundas Community Pool, and Chedoke Golf Club.
The Eva Rothwell Centre will undertake the fourth project, which will include renovating their gymnasium to have new flooring with multi-sport court lines, new adjustable basketball nets, and improvements to safety features to reduce the risk of injury during activities. These renovations will provide greater access to recreational opportunities for youth of all ages, including persons with disabilities.
“Our local recreation centres are at the core of our communities, helping enrich the lives of residents. The funding announced today will assist our partners at the City of Hamilton and the Eva Rothwell Centre in providing accessible, modern and enhanced facilities to residents so they can lead healthy and active lives” Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek said.
“We need safe, modern and accessible facilities, and as we begin to recover from the pandemic, this past year has underscored the importance of having strong, vibrant and active communities.” Noted MPP Donna Skelly.