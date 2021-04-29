154 new COVID cases in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 154 new COVID cases. There were no deaths reported. Hospitalizations have increased to 165 from 161 Wednesday. There are four new outbreaks. Goulet Cleaning in Waterdown and SM Cladding Solutions each reported five cases. The Greystone Children’s Early Learning Academy reported two children testing positive. The existing outbreak at Maple Leaf Heritage added six cases for a total of eight. The outbreak at the Hamilton Hebrew Academy added two more cases for a total of four.
Ontario is reporting 3,871 cases of COVID19 and 41 deaths. Over 56,900 tests completed for a positivity rate of 6.8 percent. Locally, there are 1,172 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel, 392 in York Region, 292 in Durham and 147 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations dropped by 33 to 2248, but ICU cases continued to rise—now standing at 884. There were 120, 567 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 5,027,770 doses administered. There are 368,000 fully vaccinated.