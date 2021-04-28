Register for Burlington Summer Camps and Park Play Program
Fingers crossed, Burlington Recreation is hoping it might be possible to operate summer day camps this year. Registration for Summer Camps and a new Park Play program is opening May 1, 2021 at 9 a.m. As always, any City-run program will be subject to the Provincial and public health regulations and could be cancelled.
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, summer programs will meet health regulations designed in consultation with Halton Region Public Health and in alignment with provincial health regulations. Precautions include lower ratios of participant to staff and capacity, physical distancing, mandatory health screening and enhanced facility cleaning.
Park Play Program
The Park Play program is for children and youth ages 8 to 14 years and includes fun, active and creative games run by City staff in four local parks: Iroquois Park, Mohawk Park, Cavendish Park and Leighland Park. The program will run July 19 to Aug. 13, 2021.
The participants may choose not to stay the entire time, they can leave and go home for lunch and come back or bring their lunch to the park to eat. Sign in and out procedures are the same as Drop- in programs, but only registered participants are permitted to participate with the group.
For more information, or to register, visit burlington.ca/summer.
Summer Camp
Similar to 2020 summer camps for youth ages 4 to 16 years, this year’s program will offer outdoor and physical activities, active and quiet games, arts and crafts, and nature-based activities. These camps are inclusive for all participants and feature additional staff for a smaller camper to leader ratios to help maintain physical distancing in camp and ensure safe supervision of campers.
Summer Camps include:
• SNAP 4 to 10 years old
• Youth 9 to 14 years old
• Junior Leadership 12 to 14 years old
• Leaders in Training for 14 old 16 years old
• Music Camp for 7 to 10 years old
• Student Theatre:
o Arts Camp for 6 to 15 years old
o Theatre Specialty Camps for 9 to 15 years old
All programs have spaces for Individuals with Disabilities within each camp group.
To register or for more information, visit burlington.ca/summer.
Recreation Fee Assistance
Recreation Fee Assistance is funding made available to individuals or families who need help to pay for City of Burlington recreational programs.
For more information or to apply, visit burlington.ca/feeassistance. For more information, call 905-335-7600, ext. 8501 to leave a voice mail.