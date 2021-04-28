Hamilton reporting 230 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health reported 230 new COVID cases today. There were four deaths reported. Hospitalizations increased by four to 161. There were two new outbreaks-one at CHCH involving two persons and one at Mobel Cabinetry also involving two employees. The outbreak at National Steel Car added two more cases to 27. The facility is on a two-week shutdown.
Halton Region reported 135 new cases and one death. Burlington and Oakville each had 42 new cases, Milton 39 and Halton Hills 12.
Ontario’s COVID case count remained below 4,000 despite increases testing. Ontario is reporting 3,480 cases of COVID19 and 24 deaths. Nearly 50,200 tests completed which was a significant improvement over the previous two days where testing counts were just over 30,000. For the seventh straight day recovered cases were greater than new cases. Locally, there are 961 new cases in Toronto, 589 in Peel, 341 in Niagara and 290 in York Region. There was a slight drop in hospitalizations from 2236 t0 2281 but ICU cases were still at a high for the third wave at 877. 116,173 vaccinations were completed for a total of 4,907,203. The number of fully vaccinated now stands at 365,000.