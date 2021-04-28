Free film will explore disconnectedness during pandemic

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

Emergency Preparedness Week (EPW) is an annual Canada-wide initiative encouraging all Canadians to take actions to be better prepared to protect themselves and their families during emergencies. In line with the pressures of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s EPW theme of Emergency Preparedness: Be Ready for Anything, the City of Burlington is launching the first of multiple screenings of the film The Great Disconnect. Residents can sign up for the free May 4 or 6 virtual screenings of The Great Disconnect which will include a panel discussion with local leaders and film crew members.

About the film

The Great Disconnect uncovers why, in a world seemingly more connected than ever before, people are feeling more and more socially isolated – and the true cost this has on our lives and communities. It was written, directed and produced by passionate people wanting to make a difference in the lives of those who live in their communities, neighbourhoods and abroad. Since its official launch in October 2019, the film has screened across Canada through multiple municipalities, non-profits and NGOs, and has been shown in ten countries across Europe. It has also been featured in over twelve independent film festivals, and in October 2020, the documentary won the award for Best Feature Film at the prominent Better Cities Film Festival. The judges’ panel included the famous architect Jan Gehl alongside other esteemed architects and urbanists. For more information about the film, visit thegreatdisconnectfilm.com.

Synopsis

Experts who were interviewed for The Great Disconnect, described our time as the “age of loneliness.” Despite Western advances in technology, living conditions, education and healthcare, we as a society, are isolating ourselves from one another and because of this, facing a health crisis that affects all ages, genders, races, and cultures. But how have we become so disconnected? And what can we do to change the status quo and fulfill our potential for health and well-being? Join wellness expert Tamer Soliman as he journeys through North American cities to meet with local citizens, community activists, and leading authorities on social, economic, and urban planning to discover the true factors that have profound and lasting impacts, not only on our health, but the health of the communities in which we live.

Virtual screenings

Residents can sign up for one of the free May virtual screenings on Eventbrite and take our quick survey to help inform the discussion with the panelists at Great Disconnect Survey.

Panel discussion

Tuesday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The panel will include:

• Tamer Soliman, Director, Producer and Co-Writer of The Great Disconnect

• Sarah Douglas, Writer and Story Editor of The Great Disconnect

• Lisa Crapsi, Recreation Coordinator for Neighbourhood Development, City of Burlington

• Susan Biggs, A/ Superintendent – #1 District |Milton|Halton Hills, Halton Regional Police service

Thursday, May 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

The panel will include:

• Tamer Soliman, Director, Producer and Co-Writer of The Great Disconnect

• Sarah Douglas, Writer and Story Editor of The Great Disconnect

• Steve Jones, Master Trainer, Mental Health Commission of Canada

• Karen Roche, Fire Chief, City of Burlington

• Lisa Crapsi, Recreation Coordinator for Neighbourhood Development, City of Burlington

• Sergeant Ryan Smith, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Halton Regional Police Service

• Beth Martin, Founder, Together Burlington

• Ryan Gallagher, Founder and Host, Mental Edge Lifestyle Podcast

This Emergency Preparedness Week event is an opportunity for community members to view this timely documentary that invites people to reflect on the relationships we have with those around us and raises the question: is it possible to overcome our modern culture of disconnectedness and rediscover how truly essential we are to one other?

For more information, visit burlington.ca/EPW. Follow @cityburlington on Twitter and facebook.com/cityburlington for details on future opportunities to view The Great Disconnect this year.

Know the Risks

Residents are also invited to learn about different emergencies and how to be prepared such as:

• Power outages

• Severe weathers events

• Floods

• Road and rail transportation emergencies

Make a Plan and Build a Kit

In an emergency, residents may need to evacuate or stay in their homes for long periods of time. Everyone needs a kit with enough supplies to keep you and your family self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. Either build your own kit or buy an emergency kit online and in stores across Canada. For more information, go to www.burlington.ca/prepare.

Said Amber Rushton, Community Emergency Management Coordinator, “with the pandemic impacts we have all experienced in our own way, social connectedness, other-centred action, and neighbourhood preparedness will help us recover and build our new normal as a community. Everyone has a role to play in an emergency and building community resilience and mental health readiness is critical in protecting ourselves and our loved ones. The City of Burlington is proud to provide this virtual viewing opportunity to residents to help shine a light on the importance of the health of our communities.”

The Great Disconnect virtual screening sign up https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/virtual-viewing-of-the-great-disconnect-for-emergency-preparedness-week-tickets-152128439257

The Great Disconnect virtual screening survey https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/epw/survey_tools/the-great-disconnect-screening-survey