Niagara Falls man dies in tragic accident on QEW at Skyway

A freak construction accident has claimed the life of a Niagara Falls man on the eastbound QEW near the Burlington Skyway, Ontario Provincial Police say. OPP say a construction backhoe hit a large overhead traffic sign that collapsed onto the eastbound car. The car was crushed and the driver was declared deceased at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Burlington at around 12:50 a.m.
All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW had to be closed for the investigation as well as the removal of the sign. The highway has now reopened.