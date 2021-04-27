The Bay Observer
Niagara Falls man dies in tragic accident on QEW at Skyway
John Best
by
April 27, 2021
John Best

A freak construction accident has claimed the life of a Niagara Falls man on the eastbound QEW near the Burlington Skyway, Ontario Provincial Police say. OPP say a construction backhoe hit a large overhead traffic sign that collapsed onto the eastbound car. The car was crushed and the driver was declared deceased at the scene.

The overhead sign collapsed onto the car after being struck by the backhoe

Emergency services were called to the scene near Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Burlington at around 12:50 a.m.

Debris from the sign was removed before 9am

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW had to be closed for the investigation as well as the removal of the sign. The highway has now reopened.

