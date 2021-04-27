Music Mondays are back in May in Hamilton

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Hamilton is launching the Music Mondays virtual music series beginning Monday, May 3, 2021. The series will feature pre-recorded performances by 15 local musicians.

Each Monday in May, a new video will be released on Facebook and on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel. Each video will feature three Hamilton musicians, all of whom perform in a similar musical genre. All videos were pre-recorded by musicians at home following COVID-19 safety regulations.

In addition to the performing musicians, volunteers from the HMAT Team and local music industry representatives will introduce each video. HMAT is a group of volunteers representing the local music industry who advise the City on Music Strategy related actions.

The Music Mondays series started in 2018 and supports the City of Hamilton’s Music Strategy with the goal of cultivating music creation and talent along with increasing access to music experiences.

The performances will take place every Monday in May at 12 p.m.

The 2021 lineup includes:

May 3 R&B performances from Angela Nethersole, Granny Smith, and Whitness

May 10 Blues performances from Nicole Christian featuring Alfie Smith, J.Harvey & the Inner Demons, and Steve Strongman

May 17 Hip Hop performances from Jr Bebble, Elley Jeeze, and Paulo Leon feat. Malaz

May 24 Instrumental performances from All of Her Sound, Emilio Bonito and Azuline Duo

May 31 Rock performances from Boxcar Ben, Los Chukos, and The Barettas

Quick Facts:

• 2021 is the third year for the Music Mondays performance series. Previous performances were presented as a free, outdoor lunch time concert series at Hamilton City Hall.

• Hamilton is identified as 7th in the world for independent musicians per capita. This means Hamilton has more independent musicians per capita than many top tier cities with large local music scenes including Toronto, Montreal and New York.

“The music industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors during COVID-19 with venues closing and the ability to tour and perform live made impossible. In these difficult days, HMAT feels a responsibility to provide an opportunity to showcase local musical talent here in Hamilton where possible. These are paid gigs and what makes them more special is that they will be presented intimately from each musician’s home,” said Tricia LeClair, Chair of the Hamilton Music Advisory Team

More information. https://www.hamilton.ca/hamilton-music-film-office/music-in-hamilton/music-mondays

Watch the shows. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWwjH6uRsa0TttojN8P49rw