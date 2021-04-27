Man will be charged with stabbing his parents to death in Hamilton hi-rise
Hamilton Police received a noon hour call Monday from tenants at the Marquis Residence, 20 George Street saying a male was stabbing a female on the thirteenth floor hallway.
Upon arrival, at the upscale apartment complex, police found a 34-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman lying in the hallway suffering from stab wounds. Both individuals were in critical condition. Police were told that a second male victim was in a nearby apartment and when police entered the unit, they located a 67-year-old male suffering from serious stab wounds as well.
Witnesses identified the 34-year-old man was the person responsible for stabbing the female and he was arrested for Attempt Murder (x2).
The three injured parties were transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedic Service. The 61-year-old female was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 67-year-old male died in the operating room.
The accused male survived surgery and is currently listed as being in serious but stable condition. He is under guard at the hospital and will be charged with two counts of Second Degree murder when he regains consciousness.
The accused is the son of the two deceased and next-of-kin were eventually located last evening. The names of the victims and accused will be released once extended family is notified.
Police have applied for a search warrant before processing the apartment where the father was located. A weapon has been recovered.
This was family dispute and police are not looking for any other suspects and there is no danger to members of the public.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers in the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3843.