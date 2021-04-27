Ipsos poll shows Liberals lead in Ontario, Maritimes, BC

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

An IPSOS poll shows Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s first budget has been received by Canadians with mixed reviews and apathy, but the Liberals still show a significant lead in voter preference.

If an election were held tomorrow, 38% of decided voters would vote for the Liberals (down 2 points) led by Justin Trudeau, while 27% would vote for Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives (down 3 points). The NDP, still firmly in third position nationally, has rebounded to 19% of the popular vote (up 6 points), grabbing votes from the two leading parties. The Bloc Québécois would receive 7% of the vote nationally (38% in Quebec, up 3 points), 7% would vote for the Greens, while 1% would cast their ballot for some other party (down 2 points).

High number of undecided in Quebec

Nearly one quarter (22%) of Canadians say they either are undecided (16%) or would not vote (6%) in the next election. The proportion of undecided voters rises as high as 33% in Quebec, which is notable given the number of seats up for grabs in la belle province.

Within the regions of Canada, the Liberals have maintained their lead in Ontario, but have lost a little ground to the Bloc in Quebec:

Liberals hold big lead in Ontario

Within Ontario, the Liberals (43%) maintain their solid advantage over the Conservatives (26%), NDP (22%), and Green Party (7%).

In Quebec, the Bloc (38%) has edged ahead of the Liberals (33%), with the Conservatives (13%), Greens (10%) and NDP (5%) well back.

In British Columbia, the Liberals (37%) have the advantage, with the NDP (28%) and Conservatives (27%) tied for second position. Fewer than one in ten (6%) would vote for the Green Party.

In Alberta, the Conservatives (44%) hold their traditional lead over the Liberals (28%), NDP (20%) and Green Party (6%).

In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, the Conservatives (40%) are well ahead of the Liberals (29%), NDP (22%) and Green Party (6%).

In Atlantic Canada, the Liberals (61%) have a huge lead over the Tories (24%), NDP (12%) and Green Party (2%).

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s first budget has been met with apathy by Canadians who may be more focused on scheduling their vaccine appointment than the details of a 700-page budget. However, on balance, it is being more well received than Trudeau’s 2019 budget.

About the Study

The Ipsos poll was conducted between April 20-21, 2021, on behalf of Global News.A sample of 1,000 Canadians aged 18+ was interviewed online. Quotas and weighting were employed to ensure that the sample’s composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20,