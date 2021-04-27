Hamilton adds 119 COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 119 new COVID case, an increase of 12 from Monday. There were two deaths reported. The outbreak at National Steel Car added four more cases for a total of 25. That facility is on a two-week shutdown. The outbreak at Sunshine Day Care added three cases, bringing the total to 15-nine children and six staff. There was a new outbreak at Kushies Baby involving three staff, and one at the YWCA downtown daycare, involving two children and a staff member.
Halton Region reported 124 new cases – a drop of 24 from Monday and one death. 43 were from Oakville, 38 from Milton, 36 from Burlington and seven from Halton Hills.
Ontario testing volumes low for two straight days
Ontario is reporting 3,265 cases of COVID19 and 29 deaths Only 34,000 tests were completed—the second day in a row where testing fell well below normal counts. Locally, there are 1,044 new cases in Toronto, 673 in Peel, 452 in York Region, 171 in Durham and 150 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 94,8190 persons were vaccinated, bringing the total with one shot to 4,791,030. 362,563 are fully vaccinated.