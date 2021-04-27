Former Welland MP to seek NDP nomination on Hamilton Mountain
Malcolm Allen, the 67-year-old former NDP MP for Welland is seeking the New Democratic Party nomination in the riding of Hamilton Mountain. The nomination became open after Current NDP MP Scott Duvall announced he will not be seeking re-election.
The Pelham resident, has rented a home in the Hamilton riding and said he intends to live on the Mountain win or lose.
Allen said good paying jobs and national standards for long-term care are some of the key issues on the Mountain.
More candidates are expected to contend for the Hamilton Mountain federal NDP nomination and the party has yet to announce a date for a nomination meeting that is likely to be held online. Allen was NDP MP for Welland from 2008 to 2015. He won two closely contested elections in 2008 and 2011 before losing to Vance Badawey in 2015. He ran again in the 2019 election, finishing third. A native of Glasgow, he came to Canada in 1963. An electrician by trade, Allen worked for 32 years at General Motors in St. Catharines and is a former financial secretary for CAW (now Unifor) Local 199