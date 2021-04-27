Age limit for “Hot-Spot” residents for vaccine lowered to 40
Two pop-up clinics are being set up for this weekend starting Friday for people in Hot Spot postal codes who are aged 40m plus. These clinics will be available to those adults in Hamilton who are ages 40+ and living in the hot spot postal codes of L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N, L9K.
Mobile “hot spot” pop-up clinic information
|Location
|Dates of operation
|Hours of operation
|Salvation Army Meadowlands 187 Stone Church Rd. W., L9K 0A3
|April 30, May 1& 2
|10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
|Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre 876 Cannon St. E., L8L 0C6
|April 30, May 1& 2
|10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
Booking an appointment
Members of the public, who are ages 40+ and live in the eligible postal codes L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N and L9K can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 for an appointment at a mobile pop-up clinic. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted. Proof of address must be shown when arriving for an appointment if eligibility is due to a hot spot address. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment be patient and call back if the lines are busy.
Members of the public, who are ages 18-39 and live in a hot spot postal code in Hamilton are not yet eligible for a vaccination.
To date Hamilton Public Health has administered approximately 174,638 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 29.8% of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date.
For more information click here. https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines