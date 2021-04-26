Urban Design Awards applications are open
Submissions for the The biennial Urban Design and Architecture Awards are open from now until June 11. This years eligible submissions are for propject built after June 15, 2019. The awards recognize and celebrate excellence in the design of our urban environment.
Owners, urban designers, architects, landscape architects, planners, contractors, engineers, consultants and students are invited and encouraged to submit projects such as: buildings, additions, alterations, restorations, adaptive reuse, brownfield redevelopment, streetscapes, parks, open spaces, landscapes, ecological restoration and design projects, public art, installations, planning studies, and/or student work.
The categories include:
Urban Elements
A stand-alone object, public art installation, landscape element or small-scale building component which contributes to the public realm. Submissions may include, but are not limited to: tactical urbanism, street furnishings, canopies, signage, porches, patios, or colonnades, gateways, light fixtures, walkways, stairways, barrier-free access, fences and works
Private Building in context
A building or composition of buildings, that achieve(s) urban design excellence and is precedent setting for a project of its type through its relationship to the natural environment and the public realm with consideration to pedestrian amenity, massing, detailing, as well as landscaping. Submissions should document and highlight how the project contributes to successful city-building through its contextual relationship, design quality and measures of sustainable design. New build, adaptive re-use, and heritage restoration projects are all eligible.
Public Building in Context
A building or a composition of buildings, with a primary function to serve the public and/or is largely accessible to the public. Submissions should demonstrate urban design and architectural excellence through a relationship to the natural environment and the public realm with consideration to pedestrian amenity, massing, detailing, as well as landscaping.
In this category, all building scales are eligible, as well as new build, adaptive re-use, and heritage restoration. Submissions may include, but are not limited to: education, health care, recreation, cultural, community and civic buildings.
Open spaces, public spaces and green infrastructure
Open spaces, public spaces and green infrastructure projects that contribute to the public realm and the natural environment through careful attention and consideration to context, community, sustainability, flexibility and adaptability over time.
Other categories are Visions and Plans, Civic achievements and Student Plans
Full details can be found here,
https://www.hamilton.ca/city-awards/urban-design-and-architecture-awards/award-categories-urban-design-architecture-awards