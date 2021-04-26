Local COVID cases rise, Hamilton hospitalizations up
Hamilton Public Health reported 107 new cases of COVID today, up from 100 Sunday. There were no new deaths reported. Hospitalizations increased from 138 to 161. There were two new outbreaks, one at Cable 14 and one at Coppley Limited, each involving two persons. The existing outbreak at Air Wise sales added four staff members for a total of 13, and the outbreak at Sunshine Daycare added two cases and now involved seven children and five staff testing positive.
Halton Public Health is reporting 148 new cases, an increase of 28 from Sunday, and no deaths. 46 of the new cases are in Milton, 42 in Oakville, 41 in Burlington and 19 in Halton Hills.
Provincial case count down but testing low
The provincial COVID case count dropped to 3510 cases Sunday, but the testing rate was the lowest in weeks at 33,800. There were 24 deaths reported. Locally, there are 1,015 new cases in Toronto, 909 in Peel, 391 in York Region, 244 in Durham and 206 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations stood at 2271, and ICU cases continue to climb—now at 877—a new record. Vaccinations also dropped off to 69,308 bringing the total receiving one doze of vaccine to 4,696,211. There are 361 Ontarians filly vaccinated.