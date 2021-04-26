HDSB invites students, parents/guardians and staff to take part in the Have Your Say survey
With the lingering COVID pandemic, it’s been a rough year for parents of public and high school students as well as the kids. The Halton District School Board is inviting students, parents/guardians and staff to participate in the online engagement survey Have Your Say from now to May 24, 2021. Topics for feedback include learning and instruction, safety and well-being, and school partnership.
Take the survey
The survey is open from April 26 to May 24, 2021 at haveyoursay.hdsb.ca.
The Have Your Say survey is completely anonymous and will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Individual responses will be grouped together for analysis. For parents/guardians, the survey is available in seven additional languages: Arabic, French, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Punjabi, and Urdu. Respondents will select their preferred language when they begin the survey.
The information gathered from the Have Your Say survey will help the Board continue to create a positive environment, inform School Improvement and Well-Being Plans, and allow parents/guardians and students to have a voice in creating a supportive community at HDSB schools. The survey will provide the Board with feedback regarding the goals and targets in the HDSB’s Multi-Year Plan 2020-2024. The Board will share a summary of the information collected with all stakeholders in Fall 2021.
For staff, the Have Your Say survey questions are included in the HDSB Staff Census which is now open.
“As partners in education, your input is valued and appreciated,” says Stuart Miller, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board. “With your feedback, we can help guide meaningful change to improve student learning, well-being and success.”
Additional information, including Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), can be found at haveyoursay.hdsb.ca, or by contacting Dr. Rossana Bisceglia, PhD, Research Specialist at biscegliaro@hdsb.ca.