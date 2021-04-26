COVID case count down amid low testing
The provincial COVID case count dropped to 3510 cases Sunday, but the testing rate was the lowest in weeks at 33,800. There were 24 deaths reported. Locally, there are 1,015 new cases in Toronto, 909 in Peel, 391 in York Region, 244 in Durham and 206 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations stood at 2271, and ICU cases continue to climb—now at 877—a new record. Vaccinations also dropped off to 69,308 bringing the total receiving one doze of vaccine to 4,696,211. There are 361 Ontarians filly vaccinated.
Hamilton’s new COVID case count dropped to 100 Sunday, down from Saturday’s 143 cases. There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the Hamilton total to 353 since the pandemic began. There were five new outbreaks reported involving ten individuals overall. The outbreak at National Steel Car now has grown to 21 persons. The company has closed down for two weeks to allow the outbreak to be brought under control. There were four more cases reported at Laurier Place, bringing the total to seven and the Outbreak at Blessings Christian Church also added four more cases bringing its total to 10.
Halton reported 120 new cases- down from 160 on Saturday- and no deaths.48 cases were in Milton, 45 in Oakville, 17 in Burlington and 10 in Halton Hills.