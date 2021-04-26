Teams Prequalified for West Lincoln Memorial Redevelopment Project
West Lincoln Memorial Hospital’s rebuild moved one step closer to reality Monday. Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Hamilton Health Sciences have announced the three teams that have been prequalified to undertake the rehabilitation project.
Teams were prequalified based on criteria identified in a request for qualifications process that began in November 2020. Selection criteria included design and construction capability, experience, qualified personnel and financial capacity to undertake a project of this size and scope.
The prequalified teams and their prime team members are:
AMICO SACYR ALLIANCE
Applicant Lead: Amico Design Build Inc. (50%), Sacyr Construction S.A (50%)
Design Team: IBI Group Architects Canada
Construction Team: Amico Design Build Inc. (50%), Sacyr Construction S.A (50%)
Financial Advisor: Operis Business Engineering Limited
ELLISDON INFRASTRUCTURE HEALTHCARE
Applicant Leads: EllisDon Corporation
Design Team: Parkin Architects Limited
Construction Team: EllisDon Corporation
Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.
POMERLEAU HEALTHCARE PARTNERS
Applicant Lead: Pomerleau Inc.
Design Team: Cumulus Architects Inc, WalterFedy
Construction Team: Pomerleau Inc.
Financial Advisor: Pomerleau Inc.
A request for proposals (RFP) is expected to be issued to these prequalified teams in summer 2021. Once submissions are received, IO and Hamilton Health Sciences will evaluate the proposals, select a preferred team and then negotiate a final contract. The successful team is expected to be announced in spring 2022. A fairness monitor will oversee the entire procurement process.
