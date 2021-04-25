Local COVID case count drops on Sunday
Hamilton’s new COVID case count dropped to 100 Sunday, down from Saturday’s 143 cases. There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the Hamilton total to 353 since the pandemic began. There were five new outbreaks reported involving ten individuals overall. The outbreak at National Steel Car now has grown to 21 persons. The company has closed down for two weeks to allow the outbreak to be brought under control. There were four more cases reported at Laurier Place, bringing the total to seven and the Outbreak at Blessings Christian Church also added four more cases bringing its total to 10.
Halton reported 120 new cases- down from 160 on Saturday- and no deaths.48 cases were in Milton, 45 in Oakville, 17 in Burlington and 10 in Halton Hills.
Provincial count below 4,000
The province’s COVID count dropped below 4,000 to 3,947 new cases Saturday, with 24 deaths. It also marked the fourth straight day where there were more recovered cases than new cases. Hospitalizations were reported at 2126, which is a drop of 50; however, weekend reporting can be sometimes underreported due to weekend staffing issues in smaller centres. ICU cases continued to climb—now sitting at 851 cases. The were 99,535 vaccinations administered bringing the total number receiving a single shot to 4,626,903. 360,000 are now fully vaccinated.