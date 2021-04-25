The Bay Observer
Halton Police successfully de-escalate crisis call
Halton Police successfully de-escalate crisis call

John Best
by
April 25, 2021
John Best

Early Sunday morning shortly before 8:00 am, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call regarding a male in crisis in the area of Devon Rd. and Wedgewood Drive in Oakville.   

 A number of police resources were deployed including uniform patrol officers, tactical officers, K9, and crisis negotiators, with the goal of bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.

 As a precaution, area roads were closed and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

Shortly before 9:45 am, the male was safely apprehended.

There have been no reports of physical injuries as a result of this incident.

There will be an ongoing police presence in this area throughout the morning. We thank the community for their patience while we worked to resolve this incident peacefully.

Area residents can now return to their homes.

