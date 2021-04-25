COVID cases dip below 4,000
The province’s COVID count dropped below 4,000 to 3,947 new cases Saturday, with 24 deaths. There were 46,000 tests administered. It also marked the fourth straight day where there were more recovered cases than new cases. Hospitalizations were reported at 2126, which is a drop of 50; however, weekend reporting can be sometimes underreported due to weekend staffing issues in smaller centres. ICU cases continued to climb—now sitting at 851 cases. The were 99,535 vaccinations administered bringing the total number receiving a single shot to 4,626,903. 360,000 are now fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 143 new COVID cases and increase of 16 from Friday and one death. There were new outbreaks at Harbour Home and Woodview Mental Health and Autism Service involving a total of three persons—one resident and two staff. The existing outbreak at National Steel Car has forced the company into a voluntary two-week shutdown. At last count there were 18 workers testing positive. There is an outbreak at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco tin mill involving three workers. The outbreak at Laurier Place added three cases and now stands at seven. The outbreak at Blessings Christian Church added four cases for a total now of 10.
Halton Region reported 160 new COVID cases but no deaths. Burlington had 59 cases, Oakville 46, Milton 41 and Halton Hills 14.