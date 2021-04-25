Child Benefit Cheques in the mail tomorrow
The government will be sending out a new round of payments through Ontario’s COVID-19 Child Benefit staring tomorrow. The payment was doubled to $400 per child and $500 for any child and youth up to age 21 with special needs.
The payments will be automatic to parents who received Support for Learners payments, and money will begin to flow Monday. Parents who received a confirmation email but have not received their payment by May 10 should contact the call centre for further information — toll-free at 1-888-444-3770, and toll-free TTY at 1-800-268-7095.
Parents who did not apply for or receive the Support for Learners program can apply for the new funding starting May 3 with a deadline of May 17. Applications will be open on Monday, May 3, 2021. More information about how to apply will be available at Ontario.ca/covidchildbenefit shortly.
In a release the government also announced an increase in the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) tax credit by 20 per cent for 2021, which would increase support from $1,250 to $1,500, on average, providing about $75 million in additional support for the child care expenses of over 300,000 families.