Province reporting just over 4,000 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 4,094 cases of COVID19 and 24 deaths. Nearly 52,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,191 new cases in Toronto, 1,014 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 226 in Niagara and 199 in Durham. Hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 2277 but ICU cases rose by 15 to 833. There were 126,694 vaccinations completed yesterday for a total of 4,527,368 so far. 358,776 are fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health reported 127 new COVID cases—one fewer than Thursday and no deaths. Hospitalizations decreased slightly from 151 to 138. The outbreak at National Steel Car has added 11 new cases, bringing the total to 16. The company has entered a voluntary two-week shutdown to try to get the outbreak under control. The outbreaks at Oakrun Bakery added three cases, bringing the total there to 33. Heritage Green Nursing Home added three cases as well. Hamilton General Hospital Unit5S added two cases as did Air Wise Sales. The outbreak at the St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Centre added three more cases. There were new outbreaks at Beth Tikvah Group Home, First Class Children’s Centre and the Mission Service Shelter involving four cases.
Halton Public Health reported 126 cases, down 17 from Thursday and two deaths. Milton had 38 cases, Oakville 37, Burlington 31 and Halton Hills 20.