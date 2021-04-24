LOCAL COVID cases rise
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 143 new COVID cases — an increase of 16 from Friday and one death. There were new outbreaks at Harbour Home and Woodview Mental Health and Autism Service involving a total of three persons—one resident and two staff. The existing outbreak at National Steel Car has forced the company into a voluntary two-week shutdown. At last count there were 18 workers testing positive. There is an outbreak at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco tin mill involving three workers. The outbreak at Laurier Place added three cases and now stands at seven. The outbreak at Blessings Christian Church added four cases for a total now of 10.
Halton Region reported 160 new COVID cases but no deaths. Burlington had 59 cases, Oakville 46, Milton 41 and Halton Hills 14.
Ontario is reporting 4,094 cases of COVID19 and 24 deaths. Nearly 52,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,191 new cases in Toronto, 1,014 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 226 in Niagara and 199 in Durham. Hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 2277 but ICU cases rose by 15 to 833. There were 126,694 vaccinations completed yesterday for a total of 4,527,368 so far. 358,776 are fully vaccinated.