Doug Ford calls for tougher border closure
Responding to word that the new variant of the COVID virus has reached Ontario, Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to shut the border tight.
His statement reads:
“Yesterday, we learned the extremely troubling news that 36 cases of the B.1.617 variant have been detected in Ontario. I have been calling for tougher border restrictions for months, to avoid this exact situation.
Right now our ICU capacity is stretched to its limits by the UK variant that got through our borders late last year. I am extremely concerned about the threat of this latest variant.
The images we are seeing from other parts of the world right now are heartbreaking. These deadly new variants are causing devastation in India and other countries. We can’t let that happen here.
We need more action on our borders right now. The federal government must close all non-essential travel to Canada immediately. The new border measures announced at the end of this week came far too late and don’t do nearly enough to protect Canadians. Without further action we risk prolonging the third wave, or creating the conditions for a fourth one.
We won’t put this pandemic behind us if we can’t get ahead of the these deadly variants cropping up around the world. I’m pleading with the federal government to close the border before new variants push us into more lockdowns and another crisis.”