Another vaccination opportunity for persons of colour 18+
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for Black and other racialized populations/people of colour ages 18+ who live in postal codes L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N and L9K at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at FirstOntario Centre, Friday to Sunday this coming week. April 30 to May 2. The availability was created after all available appointments at a pop-up clinic at Restoration House (54 Vine St.) were quickly filled.
To make an appointment at FirstOntario Centre, or another clinic location depending on availability of vaccine, these residents are asked to call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. This is a by-appointment-only clinic, walk-ins are not permitted. Proof of address must be shown when arriving for an appointment if eligibility is due to a hot spot address. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy.
Those who are not able to secure an appointment and are 40 or over can be vaccinated at a pharmacy, and can visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a location. To check if they are eligible for vaccine based on other factors, they can visit www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines for more information.