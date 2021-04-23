Integrity Commissioner Releases Final Report into Code of Conduct Complaint against Councillor Brad Clark
The Hamilton Integrity commissioner has completed its Final Report into the Code of Conduct Complaint against Councillor Brad Clark. That report was released today as part of the agenda for Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The investigation was initiated by Clark himself after learning that a private phone call he took part in had been secretly taped and leaked to social media. In the conversation, Clark made some speculative remarks suggesting possible dishonesty in the Building Department. Clark was represented in the Integrity matter by Wade Poziomka, partner at Ross & McBride LLP.
In a news release Mr. Poziomka noted, “When the information was released, Councillor Clark took steps to sanction himself by stepping down as the Chair/Vice Chair of three committees and instigated an integrity commissioner complaint to review his actions. Councillor Clark issued two media statements wherein he apologized to city staff, Council, his constituents and Mr. Zwaan, the former property owner. In separate private phone calls, Councillor Clark personally apologized to the Chief Building Official, Mr. Ed VanderWindt, and the General Manager of Planning and Economic Development, Mr. Jason Thorne. Councillor Clark also met privately with Mr. Zwaan to offer his personal apologies.
“Councillor Clark recognizes that his actions were wrong, even if they were taken with the best of intentions,” said Wade Poziomka. “Councillor Clark is deeply apologetic to anyone who may have been harmed by his actions.” Noting that it was unusual for a councillor to initiate a complaint against himself; the Integrity Commissioner, while critical of Clark’s actions, took note of his quick steps to remedy the situation and did not advocate any further sanctions.
Poziomka’s release concludes, “while we do not agree with every finding within the report, Councillor Clark accepts the conclusions. Councillor Clark would like to thank Principles Integrity for their dedication to the City of Hamilton and ensuring public confidence in the municipality.”
The full report can be found here.