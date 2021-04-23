Hamilton records 127 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health reported 127 new COVID cases—one fewer than Thursday and no deaths. Hospitalizations decreased slightly from 151 to 138. The outbreak at National Steel Car has added 11 new cases, bringing the total to 16. The outbreak at Oakrun Bakery added three cases, bringing the total there to 33. Heritage Green Nursing Home added three cases as well. Hamilton General Hospital Unit5S added two cases as did Air Wise Sales. The outbreak at the St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Centre added three more cases. There were new outbreaks at Beth Tikvah Group Home, First Class Children’s Centre and the Mission Service Shelter involving four cases.
Halton Public Health reported 126 cases, down 17 from Thursday and two deaths. Milton had 38 cases, Oakville 37, Burlington 31 and Halton Hills 20.
Ontario is reporting 4,505 cases of #COVID19 and 34 deaths. Despite the jump of over 800 cases from Thursday, the number of resolved cases exceeded new cases for the second straight day. 56,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,257 new cases in Toronto, 1,232 in Peel, 412 in York Region, 247 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham. Hospitalizations declined by 63 cases to 2287 but ICU cases increased by 12 to 818. 133,872 shots of vaccine were administered bringing the total vaccinated in the province to 4,400,674. The number of fully vaccinated residents is now 355,000.