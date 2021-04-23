Binbrook man charged with first-degree murder

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Hamilton Police say they have caught the third person wanted for the brutal murder of 30-year-old Tommy Hoang in February. On February 10th, Tommy showed up at 11 Pm at an acquaintance’s house in the Main-Burris area.

Tommy Huang

The occupants invited Tommy inside the apartment and soon pounced on him in a vicious attack. Several weapons were used upon Tommy by the assailants. Two of the individuals involved in the attack stole the victim’s keys and left the area in the victim’s white, Acura sedan, while a third occupant remained inside the apartment preventing Tommy from leaving or seeking medical attention.

The two assailants who stole the Acura were identified as Jason Long and Madeline Peternel. It is alleged they then went to Hoang’s residence, broke in and stole a quantity of cash and valuables. Jason Long and Madeline Peternel were both subsequently arrested for this incident and are now charged with the First Degree murder of Tommy Hoang.

Jason Long

A fourth individual showed up at the apartment moments after Long and Peternel left in Hoang’s car. This person was still inside the apartment, along with Hoang and the third occupant, when police responded to a disturbance call at the residence. As police arrived, the third occupant, along with the fourth individual, bailed out a rear window and fled on foot. The fourth individual was arrested shortly afterwards by police, interviewed and released unconditionally at that time.

Tommy was conveyed to hospital and placed on life support until he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Investigators recently identified the third occupant as Robyn John COVE (42) of Binbrook and obtained an arrest warrant for him on Thursday, April 22, 2021, for the First Degree murder of Tommy Hoang. Robyn Cove was arrested at his rural Binbrook home by members of the Hamilton Police Service’s Emergency Response Unit, and Canine Unit. Cove was turned over to Major Crime Unit detectives and was transported to Central Station to be processed on the arrest warrant.

Robyn Cove was in court Friday

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3825.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com