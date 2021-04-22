Some improvement in new COVID cases locally
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 128 new COVID cases as of Wednesday at 3PM. It was a big drop from the 301 cases Wednesday which were spread partly over two days. There was one death reported. Hospitalizations continue to rise, however, with 151 in Hamilton hospitals. Local hospitals are cancelling virtually all elective surgeries and working to increase ICU bed capacity. There were six new outbreaks. The Blessings Christian Church had six cases involving parishioners, National Steel Car had five cases. The ArcelorMittal Dofasco tube slit line reported three. Flynn Canada reported two cases. The outbreak at Sunshine Daycare added five more –two children and three staff.
Halton Public Health reported 143 new cases, up 10 from Wednesday. There were no deaths reported. Milton had 48 cases, Burlington 47, Oakville 36 and Halton Hills 12.
The province recorded 3682 new cases of COVID overnight as the province moves towards the three week mark since the Easter weekend. For the first time in several weeks the number of resolved cases, 4597 exceeded new cases. However, deaths have been increasing in the past wee, with 40 deaths reported Thursday. Hospitalizations at 2350 and ICU cases at 806 are at all time highs. There were 134,920 vaccinations on Wednesday, the second highest single day count, bringing the total vaccinated in the province to nearly 4.3 million, with 351,000 fully vaccinated.