Another Development Proposal for Aldershot
A virtual public meeting has been called to discuss a new development proposal for Aldershot’s Plains Road corridor.
Corley Developments hopes to build a 9-storey residential building on the properties at 284 and 292 Plains Road East, across the street from Aldershot Park. The building could have 156 units and 195 parking spaces.
Only 6-storeys are currently permitted on Plains Road and historically, residents south of Plains have not been happy about tall buildings overlooking their properties.
“If 284 Plains Road Development Inc. chooses to pursue this redevelopment, it would require an amendment to the City of Burlington Official Plan and Zoning By-Law.”, according to a message from the developer to the neighbours.
Corley also said that it has not yet made formal application to the City and hopes to receive public feedback first.
The meeting will be held on Monday, April 26, at 7pm and can be attended via Zoom at www.burlington.ca/284 plains or https://zoom.us/i/91023630310.
By Rick Craven