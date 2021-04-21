Win Big With the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation Ontario-Wide 50/50 Lottery
You can win big with the 50/50 Inspiration Lottery. Fifty per cent of the proceeds will support highest-priority needs at Hamilton Health Sciences and the other 50 per cent will be awarded to one lucky winner. The lottery is open to the public.
Five tickets can be purchased for $10, 20 tickets for $20 or 80 tickets for $40. Official rules and regulations are available at inspirationlottery.ca.
GRAND-PRIZE DRAW DEADLINE: May 3, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
Congratulations to Chris from Stoney Creek, who was the winner of our $1,000 early-bird prize
The money raised will enable Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation to fund highest-priority needs across Hamilton Health Sciences, including Hamilton General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, McMaster Children’s Hospital, St. Peter’s Hospital and all of its associated programs. This includes the purchase of vital medical equipment, which is not funded by the government.
Hamilton Health Sciences serves a region of more than 2.3 million residents and provides highly specialized care to patients from outside the region as a provincial referral centre. Hamilton Health Sciences is a leader in many specialized acute and chronic care programs for pediatric and adult patients across its sites. It is also a renowned academic-teaching hospital and an international leader in hospital-based research.
AGCO License RAF1200656