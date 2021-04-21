Hamilton records all-time high case count due to reporting issue
Hamilton Public Health reported 301 new COVID cases today, which would be an all-time high; yesterday’s count was understated at 40, but that still leaves a two-day average of over 170 new cases a day. There was one death reported. There were three new outbreaks—One at Laurier Place involving two residents, another at the McDonalds on Upper Wentworth where two staff tested positive and another at St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Centre involving one resident and one staff. The existing outbreak at Hatts Off on the east mountain added three cases and there were to more cases at Air Wise Sales.
Halton reported 133 new cases and one death. Burlington had the most new cases with 54 reported, Oakville had 40, Milton 31 and Halton Hills eight.
Ontario is reporting 4,212 cases of COVID19 and 32 deaths. There were nearly 51,900 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,249 new cases in Toronto, 771 in Peel, 386 in York Region, 276 in Hamilton and 214 in Durham. There were 136,695 doses of vaccine administered yesterday—a new single-day high, bring the total number of vaccinations in Ontario past the 4 million mark to 4,131,882. There are now 349,000 fully vaccinated.