Despite glitches, vaccination outlook in Ontario improving
Amid the chaos at Queens Park as a result of a weekend revolt against the Ford Government’s COVID response by police and members of the COVID science table, there is mostly good news on the vaccine front. The federal vaccine portal is reporting that Ontario stands to receive 7.7 Million doses of Pfizer vaccine between now and the end of June. Unlike Moderna and AstraZeneca, Pfizer delivery forecasts have been the most reliable of all the vaccine suppliers. The Federal Vaccine distribution lead, Maj. Gen. Davy Fortin says he only posts delivery forecasts which have a high degree of confidence.
This week’s posted schedule forecasts 791,000 doses of Pfizer by the end of this month, 3.1 Million in May and 3.7 Million in June.
On the downside, the expected next shipment of AstraZeneca which is being administered to adults 40 years old and up, has been delayed. A shipment of 389,000 doses was expected Monday and now has been delayed to the end of May. Officials of the Health Ministry told the Bay Observer that Ontario now has 460,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine left for administration over the next six weeks.
The ministry says over 2.6 million appointments have been booked through the provincial booking system. This does not include appointments booked through pharmacies, hospital clinics or public health units that are not using the provincial booking system.
Obtaining a reliable supply of Moderna continues to be a challenge. Ontario’s next shipment of nearly 500,000 doses of Moderna, was due to be received on April 19th and is now delayed until the week of May 3rd. This shipment has also been cut in half (235,700 doses).