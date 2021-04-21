COVID Count back above 4,000
Ontario is reporting 4,212 cases of COVID19 and 32 deaths. There were nearly 51,900 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,249 new cases in Toronto, 771 in Peel, 386 in York Region, 276 in Hamilton and 214 in Durham. The Hamilton number may be inflated due to an under-reporting yesterday of only 40 cases. Hospitalizations dropped by 25 to 2,335 but ICU patients continued to climb–now sitting at 790. There were 136,695 doses of vaccine administered yesterday—a new single-day high, bring the total number of vaccinations in Ontario past the 4 million mark to 4,131,882. There are now 349,000 fully vaccinated.
In Hamilton Tuesday there were two deaths reported. Hospitalizations showed a decrease from 151 cases to 138. There were seven new outbreaks in Hamilton. Sunshine Daycare had four cases—three children and one staff and Stoney Creek Childcare reported one child and one staff infected. An outbreak at Air Wise Inc involved three staff. Juravinski Hospital has another outbreak involving two patients. Zzone Homes reported three staff testing positive and Mabuhay Lodge has one resident testing positive. The outbreak at Hamilton General Unit4W added six more cases. The outbreak at Oakrun Bakery added three.
Halton region reported 148 new cases, a drop of three from Monday. There were no deaths reported. 55 of the new cases were in Milton, 48 were in Oakville, Burlington 34 and Halton Hills 11. There are 136 hospital cases in Halton.