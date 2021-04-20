New COVID cases drop below 4,000– but hospitalizations, ICU cases rise
Ontario is reporting 3,469 cases of COVID19 and 22 deaths. Hospitalizations jumped by more than 150 to 2360 and ICU numbers also climbed to 773 early 40,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,074 new cases in Toronto, 775 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 256 in Durham and 197 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, over 90,000 doses of vaccine were administered bringing the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to just under 4 Million. 347,997 are now fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 214 new COVID cases and two deaths. There were two new outbreaks. One was at Friends of Jesus Christ Ministries of Greater Hamilton & Burlington involving four parishioners, another at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5S involving three patients. The existing outbreak at Oakrun Bakery added another5 cases, and the Heritage Green Nursing Home outbreak added three. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by almost 30 since the weekend—now sitting at 151.
Halton Public Health reported 151 new cases—a drop of 47 from the weekend. There was also one death reported in Halton. Oakville had 47 cases, Milton 45, Burlington 44 and Halton Hills 15.