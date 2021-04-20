Hamilton COVID count is under-reported
It was too good to be true and… it turns out it is. Hamilton Public Health is reporting only 40 new COVID cases but they caution that the number is the result of an -underreporting of undetermined nature. There were two death reported. Hospitalizations showed a decrease from 151 cases to 138. There were seven new outbreaks in Hamilton. Sunshine Daycare had four cases—three children and one staff and Stoney Creek Childcare reported one child and one staff infected. An outbreak at Air Wise Inc involved three staff. Juravinski Hospital has another outbreak involving two patients. Zzone Homes reported three staff testing positive and Mabuhay Lodge has one resident testing positive. The outbreak at Hamilton General Unit4W added six more cases. The outbreak at Oakrun Bakery added three.
Halton region reported 148 new cases, a dop of three from Monday. There were no deaths reported. 55 of the new cases were in Milton, 48 were in Oakville, Burlington 34 and Halton Hills 11. There are 136 hospital cases in Halton.
Ontario is reporting 3,469 cases of COVID19 and 22 deaths. Hospitalizations jumped by more than 150 to 2360 and ICU numbers also climbed to 773 early 40,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,074 new cases in Toronto, 775 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 256 in Durham and 197 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, over 90,000 doses of vaccine were administered bringing the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to just under 4 Million. 347,997 are now fully vaccinated.