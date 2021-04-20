Burlington development site will be urban farm until it is needed

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

A plot of developable land at Brant Street and Ghent Avenue in Burlington will be a source of fresh food until such time as development takes place. An interim urban farm agricultural use has been identified and initiated at property with support from the Burlington based Molinaro Group.

There are eventual plans to develop the property as part of the Upper Brant Precinct. In the meantime, this project opens up new and innovative sources of food access that can help reduce food insecurity while also mitigating the effects physical and social isolation. The unique approach of this project focuses on the collective experience towards enhancing the quality of life for local community members.

Burlington’s Grow for Change Urban Farm will be in operation for approximately two years across spring to late fall growing seasons. The volunteer based not-for-profit group will promote a truly multi-purpose urban farm, focused on growing food for local food security organizations, expanding community connections and promoting the many health impacts this initiative will deliver. Remote participation is encouraged through providing video and social media updates as the urban farm develops while keeping the community informed.

All public health protocols will be strictly adhered to and will be a mandatory requirement for all volunteers. As interest in the project increases, it is asked that unless individuals are a registered volunteer with this project, please refrain from entering the property.

A call out for volunteers and operations sponsors is underway. Opportunities include: administration, general labour, planting and horticulture, education and general maintenance. To maintain physical distancing and an organized approach to volunteering scheduled shifts will be required, for clarity, the project is not managed as individual growing plots at this time. Interested parties are invited to contact grow4changes@gmail.com.

Said Vince Molinaro, President Molinaro Group, “When we were asked to be part of this initiative we said yes without even hearing all the details! The Urban Farm touched on all of our ideals and values including our love of our families, community and the environment. We all have our own gardens at home and can’t wait to share our own ideas with the group”.

Local Councillor Lisa Kearns noted, “We look forward to expanding community ties while working with volunteers to help provide fresh food for local food charities and urban agricultural awareness. The goal is to promote a truly multi-purpose temporary urban farm”.