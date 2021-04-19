AstraZeneca vaccine OK’d for 40-plus population
Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, has ok’d AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination eligibility at pharmacies and primary care settings to individuals aged 40 and over:
“Starting Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Ontario will offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 40 and over at pharmacy and primary care settings across the province.
“We continue to be actively engaged with Health Canada on updated AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safety. Last week, based on the review of available data from Europe and United Kingdom, Health Canada announced that it was not restricting the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in any specific populations at this time,” Dr Williams said.
By extending vaccination eligibility for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies and primary care settings to individuals aged 40 and over, Ontario will be able to offer the protection of the vaccine to more Ontarians earlier than anticipated. Federal figures say Ontario has received approximately 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
Ontario has administered over 3.86 million doses of vaccines of all types to Ontarians to date.