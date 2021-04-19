4,447 new COVID cases amid fewer tests, vaccinations
Ontario is reporting 4,447 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Only 42,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,299 new cases in Toronto, 926 in Peel, 577 in York Region, and 233 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations increased by nearly 100 to 2202 And ICU cases stand at 755. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 66,000 vaccinations were administered—the lowest daily number in two weeks. 3,904,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 346,000 Ontario residents are fully vaccinated.
There was a big spike in new COVID cases in Halton region with 198 cases reported. That was up almost 100 from Saturday. Milton and Oakville accounted for most of the cases with 74 and 72 cases respectively; Burlington recorded 31 new cases and Halton Hills 21. Hamilton Public Health reports 157 new COVID cases, down four from Saturday and no new deaths .