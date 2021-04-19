214 new COVID cases in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 214 new COVID cases and two deaths. There were two new outbreaks. One was at Friends of Jesus Christ Ministries of Greater Hamilton & Burlington involving four parishioners, another at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5S involving three patients. The existing outbreak at Oakrun Bakery added another5 cases, and the Heritage Green Nursing Home outbreak added three. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by almost 30 since the weekend—now sitting at 151.
Halton Public Health reported 151 new cases—a drop of 47 from the weekend. There was also one death reported in Halton. Oakville had 47 cases, Milton 45, Burlington 44 and Halton Hills 15.
Ontario is reporting 4,447 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Only 42,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,299 new cases in Toronto, 926 in Peel, 577 in York Region, 233 in Ottawa and 227 in Hamilton. Hospitalizations increased by nearly 100 to 2202 And ICU cases stand at 755. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 66,000 vaccinations were administered—the lowest daily number in two weeks. 3,904,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 346,000 Ontario residents are fully vaccinated.