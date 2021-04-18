Province reports 4250 COVID cases, 18 deaths
Ontario is reporting 4,250 cases of COVID19 and 18 deaths. Nearly 53,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,392 new cases in Toronto, 714 in Peel, 483 in York Region, 279 in Durham and 239 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations continue to climb and now stand at 2107 with 741 patients in ICU
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 85,000 people were vaccinated bringing the total vaccinated to date to 3,837,881 doses, with 345,000 now fully vaccinated.
Hamilton and Halton
The day after Hamilton recorded its highest single-day new COVID count Friday, the Saturday count dropped back to 161—still the second highest count in the third wave. There was one death reported. There were a number of new outbreaks including the Good Shepherd Shelter at the former Cathedral Boys School (1),Hamilton General Customer Support (3), Hamilton Police Services (2), The Kellys Residence on Sherman Ave (1),Salvation Army Lawson Ministry (1), R.L.Hyslop Elementary School (2), Today’s Family in Ancaster (3) and Unified Engineering (4).
Appointments for COVID-19 testing will resume as normal at St. Joe’s Mountain COVID-19 Testing Centre at Mohawk College.
A suspicious fire in the early hours of April 17 at the Mountain Testing Centre stopped testing at the facility Saturday, April 17. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hamilton Fire Department.
The Testing Centre will resume normal hours tomorrow as of today Sunday, April 18 and appointments are as scheduled.
Halton’s COVID count also dropped from 183 Friday to 104 Saturday. 36 Cases were in Burlington, 30 in Milton, 28 in Oakville and 10 in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported. Halton hospitals are treating 125 COVID cases.