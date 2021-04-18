Let’s Get Quizzical – virtual trivia game to benefit hospitals
Show off your trivia skills and help support three area hospitals on Monday April 19th at 7:30 pm for Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia Night. Proceeds will go towards purchasing priority medical equipment for Juravinski Cancer Centre, Joseph Brant Hospital, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial.
The game can be played by an individual or by a family using a computer or a smartphone and tablet. In this quiz, points are awarded based on the correct answer combined with the time taken to submit it. You have at least a 25% chance of being right even if you don’t know the answers!
Registration closes at 7:30 but donations can be made up to 11:00 pm (EST) on April 21st Tickets are $10
The event will be hosted by Matthew Surina of Hub of the Hammer Event Management and Les Bell, Director of the Ken Bradwell Soccer Tournament and former president of the Burlington Soccer League.
Tickets and more information can be found at https://lgq4.eventbrite.ca