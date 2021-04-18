The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Let’s Get Quizzical – virtual trivia game to benefit hospitals
The Bay Observer

The Bay Observer

 

Let’s Get Quizzical – virtual trivia game to benefit hospitals

John Best
by
April 18, 2021
John Best

Show off your trivia skills and help support three area hospitals on Monday April 19th at 7:30 pm for Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia Night. Proceeds will go towards purchasing priority medical equipment for Juravinski Cancer Centre, Joseph Brant Hospital, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial.

The game can be played by an individual or by a family using a computer or a smartphone and tablet. In this quiz, points are awarded based on the correct answer combined with the time taken to submit it. You have at least a 25% chance of being right even if you don’t know the answers!

Registration closes at 7:30 but donations can be made up to 11:00 pm (EST) on April 21st  Tickets are $10

The event will be hosted by Matthew Surina of Hub of the Hammer Event Management and Les Bell, Director of the Ken Bradwell Soccer Tournament and former president of the Burlington Soccer League.

 Tickets and more information can be found at https://lgq4.eventbrite.ca

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top