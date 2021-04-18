Halton records 198 new COVID cases
There was a big spike in new COVID cases in Halton region with 198 cases reported. That was up almost 100 from Saturday. Milton and Oakville accounted for most of the cases with 74 and 72 cases respectively; Burlington recorded 31 new cases and Halton Hills 21. Hamilton Public Health reports 157 new COVID cases, down four from Saturday and no new deaths .
Ontario hospital, ICU counts continue to grow
Ontario is reporting 4,250 cases of COVID19 and 18 deaths. Nearly 53,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,392 new cases in Toronto, 714 in Peel, 483 in York Region, 279 in Durham and 239 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations continue to climb and now stand at 2107 with 741 patients in ICU
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 85,000 people were vaccinated bringing the total vaccinated to date to 3,837,881 doses, with 345,000 now fully vaccinated.