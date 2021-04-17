Ontario reports 4,362 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 4,362 cases of COVID19 and 34 deaths. 56,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,162 new cases in Toronto, 936 in Peel, 430 in York Region, 301 in Durham and 251 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations increased by more than 100, now sitting at 2065. ICU cases rose as well to 726. Yesterday 107,278 doses of vaccine were administered bringing the total vaccinated to 3,751,316. 344,000 residents are now fully vaccinated.
Hamilton has recorded its highest single day COVID count ever with 247 new cases reported Friday and two deaths. Hospitalizations are also at an all time high with 120 beds treating COVID patients. There were new outbreaks at Our Lady of Assumption Elementary where one pupil and one staff tested positive; The Boys and Girls Club reported two children testing positive and there was one case at Eaglewood Place Assisted Living. The outbreaks at ArcelorMittal Dofasco and The Hamilton Roads Department each added two additional cases.
Halton has 183 cases, up three from Thursday and three deaths. Oakville accounted for 70 of the new cases, Burlington 52, Milton 47 and Halton Hills 14.