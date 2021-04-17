Local COVID cases fall back from record highs
The day after Hamilton recorded its highest single-day new COVID count Friday, the Saturday count dropped back to 161—still the second highest count in the third wave. There was one death reported. There were a number of new outbreaks including the Good Shepherd Shelter at the former Cathedral Boys School (1),Hamilton General Customer Support (3), Hamilton Police Services (2), The Kellys Residence on Sherman Ave (1),Salvation Army Lawson Ministry (1), R.L.Hyslop Elementary School (2), Today’s Family in Ancaster (3) and Unified Engineering (4).
Halton’s COVID count also dropped from 183 Friday to 104 Saturday. 36 Cases were in Burlington, 30 in Milton, 28 in Oakville and 10 in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported. Halton hospitals are treating 125 COVID cases.
Ontario is reporting 4,362 cases of COVID19 and 34 deaths. 56,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,162 new cases in Toronto, 936 in Peel, 430 in York Region, 301 in Durham and 251 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations increased by more than 100, now sitting at 2065. ICU cases rose as well to 726. Yesterday 107,278 doses of vaccine were administered bringing the total vaccinated to 3,751,316. 344,000 residents are now fully vaccinated.