Hamilton setting up mobile pop-up vaccination clinics for community “hot spot” populations

So far Hamilton health workers have administered approximately 145,321 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 25.4% of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date.

To increase vaccination rates in community hot spots, additional mobile vaccination clinics will pop-up within these communities. The postal codes that are currently eligible for those who live in and are ages 50+ are as follows: L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N, L9K.

• Members of the public, who are ages 50+ and live in the eligible postal codes L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N and L9K can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 for an appointment at a mobile “hot spot” pop-up clinic. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, health officials ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy.

• Members of the public, who are ages 50+ and live in the eligible postal codes L9C and L8W can book an appointment online using the Provincial booking portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking for a large-scale clinic. https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-booking Location Dates of operation Hours of operation Chedoke Twin Pad Arena 91 Chedmac Dr., L9C 7R5 April 19, 20, 21 10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm Salvation Army Mountain Citadel 835 Stone Church Rd. E., L8W 1R8 April 19, 20, 21 10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm Salvation Army Meadowlands 187 Stone Church Rd. W., L9K 0A3 April 19, 20, 21 10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm

Proof of address must be shown when arriving for an appointment if eligibility is due to a hot spot address.

Please note, the mobile team will be at these locations on the following dates and will return for scheduled second dose appointments.

We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

QUICK FACTS

• Members of the public, who are ages 18-49 and live in a hot spot postal code in Hamilton are not yet eligible for a vaccination.

• Vaccination phasing and sequencing will continue to be released for additional categories as per the direction of the provincial government.

• All vaccination planning is based on and contingent on available COVID-19 vaccine supply.

• It is vital that members of the public, even those who have been vaccinated, ensure that public health measures still be practiced until it is safe and said to be safe by the health professionals in all levels of government. Public health measures include:

o stay home if you are feeling unwell

o get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19

o limit gatherings to only members of your immediate household

o maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet or 2 meters from others outside of your immediate household

o wear a mask or face covering indoors and outdoors when not able to maintain physical distancing

o wash hands frequently

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

• Read more about Ontario’s COVID vaccination program.

• www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines

• www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus

• https://covid-19.ontario.ca