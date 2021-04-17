Apparent gas explosion turns west mountain home to kindling
Late Friday, Hamilton Fire received multiple calls about explosion in the area of Bonaventure Drive near Clifton Downs Road on Hamilton’s west mountain. The first arriving crews came across a home that had been completely leveled and there was a large debris field with damage to a number of homes in direct proximity to the involved house. Crews also reported a strong odour of natural gas in the area. There was also a report received of the possibility of someone being in the home. The alarm was quickly upgraded with additional resource dispatched from across the City. Firefighters quickly started to try and make their way through the debris pile and into the effected home to complete a search. At the same time additional crews were checking numerous homes in the vicinity to ensure that everyone was out, turning off the natural gas services and checking for any natural gas that might be present in the homes.
The search at 279 Bonaventure was completed with no one being found. At this time there have been no reports of any injuries. The Gas Company is on scene and working to secure the area. Alectra is also on scene dealing with a power outage related to the blast that is affecting approximately 18 home in the area. The City’s Building Department was also on scene inspecting the adjacent homes for any structural issues and stability. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is responding to assist with the investigation. At this time a damage figure is not available as the extent of damage to other homes in the vicinity has not been determined. Any area residents who have been displaced due to the blast will be provided shelter from the Red Cross if required.