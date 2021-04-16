Single-day COVID record in Hamilton
Hamilton has recorded its highest single day COVID count ever with 247 new cases reported Friday and two deaths. Hospitalizations are also at an all time high with 120 beds treating COVID patients. There were new outbreaks at Our Lady of Assumption Elementary where one pupil and one staff tested positive; The Boys and Girls Club reported two children testing positive and there was one case at Eaglewood Place Assisted Living. The outbreaks at ArcelorMittal Dofasco and The Hamilton Roads Department each added two additional cases.
Halton has 183 cases, up three from Thursday and three deaths. Oakville accounted for 70 of the new cases, Burlington 52, Milton 47 and Halton Hills 14.
Ontario is reporting 4,812 cases of #COVID19 and25 deaths. Hospitalizations are approaching the 2,000 mark==now sitting at 1955 and ICU cases have surpassed 700 at 701.Over 64,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,469 new cases in Toronto, 851 in Peel, 491 in York Region, 366 in Ottawa and 268 in Durham. There were 115,634 vaccinations administered yesterday—a new single-day high, bringing the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 3,644,038 doses. The number of fully vaccinated residents is now 341,933.