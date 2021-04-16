New survey results show 90% of Millennials read newspapers in print or digital formats
Nine out of ten (87%) Canadian adults read daily or community newspaper content weekly across print or digital platforms. Since 2012 News Media Canada has measured readership in print and digital platforms. Readership of any newspaper over the course of the week has increased from 85% in 2012 to 87% in 2020, clearly driven by digital access to news.
In 2020, the strongest group of readers was Millennials, adults born between 1982 and 1999 (21 to 38 years old); 90% of Millennials read newspapers in print or digital formats. Digital reading is their preference as 98% of Millennial print readers add digital to their reading habit.
Results are sourced from a November 2020 national online research survey managed by Totum Research. Interviews were conducted with 800 English and French Canadians in every province, and results were weighted to be nationally representative.